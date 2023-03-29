Sturgeon Ventures LLP Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

