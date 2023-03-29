S&U plc (LON:SUS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 60 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $38.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Trading Down 1.7 %

LON SUS traded down GBX 40 ($0.49) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($28.38). 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($23.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520 ($30.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.67 million, a P/E ratio of 689.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a current ratio of 58.00 and a quick ratio of 58.00.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.