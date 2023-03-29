Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 7,200.0% in March

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Subsea 7

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.