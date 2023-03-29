Suku Market Capitalization Tops $13.71 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

