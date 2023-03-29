Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 338,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,081. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

