Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,431,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

