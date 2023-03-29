Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 149,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

