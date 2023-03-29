Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

