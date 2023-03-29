Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.