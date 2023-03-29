Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $723.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

