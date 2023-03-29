Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $723.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.