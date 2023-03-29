Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 1,307,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,357. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

