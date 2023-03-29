Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 339,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

