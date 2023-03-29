Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 270,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,565. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

