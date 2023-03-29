Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 5.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 378,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

