Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 2,580,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

