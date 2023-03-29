Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 11,968 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,387,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 2,334,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

