Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 18,131 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 44,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

