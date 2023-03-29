Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 207,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

