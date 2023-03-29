Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 6.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.62. 6,155,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,802,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Sunrun Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

