Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mar 29th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

STBFY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 10,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,815. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Featured Stories

