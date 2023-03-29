Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPRS remained flat at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

