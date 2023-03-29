Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.