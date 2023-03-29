Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,654,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 2,045,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,060.4 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.15 during trading on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the provision of products from forests. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Other. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

