Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of TriNet Group worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 91,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

