Symbol Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $187.60 million and $861,991.92 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

