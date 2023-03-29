Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 3,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Up 1.2 %

SYIEY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 54,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Symrise has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

