TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOBAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

