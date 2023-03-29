TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOBAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.