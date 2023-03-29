Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance

Shares of THYCY stock remained flat at $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

