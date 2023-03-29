TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 995,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,936,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TAL Education Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.