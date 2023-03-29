TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 995,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,936,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TAL Education Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Articles

