Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $30.78 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 612,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,780,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 26.99% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF remained flat at $50.31 on Wednesday. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,853. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.