Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $30.78 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 612,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,780,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 26.99% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF remained flat at $50.31 on Wednesday. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,853. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

