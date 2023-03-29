Tangible Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $67.41 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00009260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.61904116 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

