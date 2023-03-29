Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

