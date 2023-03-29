Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
