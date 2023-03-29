Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

About Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 130,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 478,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,069 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

