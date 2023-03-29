Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

TAPM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Tapinator alerts:

About Tapinator

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.