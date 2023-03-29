Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tapinator Stock Performance
TAPM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.40.
About Tapinator
