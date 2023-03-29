TCP Asset Management LLC Takes $16.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

