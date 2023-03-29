TD Cowen Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

MU traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 37,604,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

