TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,173. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

