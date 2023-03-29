TD Securities Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Hold

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.62. 1,269,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.51. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.