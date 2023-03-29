TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$15.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 252,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,826. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

