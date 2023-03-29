TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 181,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,519. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

