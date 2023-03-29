Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in March

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tecan Group stock remained flat at $398.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.13. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $390.92 and a fifty-two week high of $446.16.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.