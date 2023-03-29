TechnipFMC plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,060,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

