Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,191,000 after buying an additional 892,741 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 735,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.