Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

