Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.45 ($0.18), with a volume of 1032114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).
Tekcapital Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.48. The firm has a market cap of £23.90 million, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 1.29.
Tekcapital Company Profile
Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.
