Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 22,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,850. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

