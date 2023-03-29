Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 442,900 shares. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TENX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 1,247,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.