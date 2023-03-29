Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.12) to €7.45 ($8.01) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

