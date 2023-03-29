Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.35 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $314.37 million and $49.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 242,675,620 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

