The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 24th

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

